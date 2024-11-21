Foreign Assets Abroad Under I-T Department's Scanner; Notices Issued To 400 Residents

The Income Tax Department has issued notices to at least 400 individuals who have not disclosed their foreign assets held mainly in UAE, Singapore and UK, officials privy to the development said.

The move follows the "big chunk" of data received under India’s Automatic Exchange of Information agreement with its foreign counterparts.

The information received is learnt to have names of a thousand plus individuals who have not declared their foreign sources including income and properties in the ITR.

The said declaration is mandatory under the Black Money Act, which requires the full disclosure of foreign assets and income. Avoidance of compliance could attract penalty of Rs 10 lakh.