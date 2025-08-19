FM Sitharaman To Present GST Rate Rationalisation Proposal Before GoM On Aug 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will place the Centre's proposal on GST rate rationalisation before the Group of Ministers in a two-day meeting starting August 20.

The GoM, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, is scheduled to convene in person at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Aug. 20 and 21. Proceedings will begin at 12 noon, sources said.

A six-member state panel will discuss the Union government's proposal to shift to a two-slab goods-and-services-tax structure. The GST Council is likely to meet on Sept. 18-19 to take up the proposed comprehensive rate restructuring, they said on Sunday.