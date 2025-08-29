FM Sitharaman Assures 'Full Support' To Indian Exporters Amid US Tariffs

Indian exporters get some relief as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reassured the Federation of Indian Export Organisations or the FIEO of the government's full support amid the 50% tariff rate imposed by the US.

Following a meeting with a delegation from FIEO, the Finance Minister affirmed the government's commitment to exploring every possible avenue to safeguard the interests of the exporting community. This comes after the Federation of Indian Export Organisations highlighted the adverse impact of the new US tariffs on the competitiveness of Indian goods.

The FIEO has also highlighted the adverse impact of US tariffs on market not just on the competition front, but also when it comes to market access.

In addition to promising government assistance, the Finance Minister also called upon industry leaders to reassure their workers about job continuity. She emphasised the importance of protecting livelihoods amidst the global economic headwinds caused by the tariff escalation.

The government's firm stance and readiness to stand behind Indian exporters is a significant step towards mitigating the challenges posed by the tariff hikes and sustaining India's position in global trade.