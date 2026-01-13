What's Behind India's Low Inflation? RBI Governor Outlines Three Major Reasons — Profit Exclusive

Malhotra also said the first reason behind the economy's low consumer-price index based inflation is that food prices have been rather low, and that is because of the base effect. ''We had a very high food inflation earlier and so from a higher base, inflation now seems to be lower. The other thing is, commodity global prices are also quite low,'' he said.

''So, it's more a supply-side phenomenon rather than a demand-side phenomenon,'' he added. According to him, inflation will go up as the base effect wanes. The central bank has projected retail inflation at 2.9% for the January-March quarter of FY26. Going forward, in FY27, RBI has pegged CPI inflation to rise to 3.9% in Q1FY27 and 4% in Q2FY27.

''Core inflation is 4.6%. Of course, lot of it is to do with precious metals inflation. If you exclude that, it's only 2.3% again, which is also, quite low. So on the whole, I think this is inflation is at a level that we are comfortable with because going forward, it's inching up,'' Malhotra said.

Coming to whether the common man is experiencing the impact of low inflation, the RBI Governor said that the consumer surveys have reflected positive responses. ''Inflation has come down as is very evident from the numbers that are given out by MOSPI,'' he said.

''Even in the consumer surveys, we find that the inflations that they feel or project are generally higher from what are actually reported, but they have come down. So, it's not as if they are not feeling the impact of lower prices. They have certainly come down,'' added the RBI governor.