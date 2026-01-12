December CPI: India's Retail Inflation At 1.33%, Food Items Remain In Negative

India's retail inflation edged up marginally to a three-month high in December, lower than expectations. Food Inflation remained negative for the seventh consecutive month.

The Consumer Price Based-inflation was 1.33% last month, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the inflation at 1.56%.

In comparison, the CPI was 0.71% in November and 0.25% in October — the lowest-ever recorded by the government.