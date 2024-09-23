Flash Composite PMI Growth In September Slowest This Year

The latest HSBC ‘flash’ PMI survey, compiled by S&P Global, continued to show expansion in economic activity across the Indian private sector during September, although both output and new orders rose at the slowest rates in 2024 so far.

The headline HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index — that measures the change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors — dipped to 59.3 in September from 60.7 in August. The index pointed to another rapid monthly increase in business activity, albeit one that was the least pronounced in 2024 so far. Softer expansions were seen across both the manufacturing and services sectors.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI — calculated from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases — posted 56.7 in September, down from 57.5 in August. New orders, new export orders and total new business continued to expand but at the slowest pace in the ongoing calendar year, as per respondents.