Fiscal And Monetary Boost To Revive Consumption, Says Neelkanth Mishra

There was a note, which said that maybe China is not trying to stimulate the economy. It is trying to stimulate the stock markets and the economy might follow suit. What do you think about it and the resultant impact on the Chinese economy and markets, and Indian economy and markets?

Neelkanth Mishra: That's a great question. We all have to understand from a distance what the Chinese policymakers may be thinking about.

I think it is very clearthat they are struggling with deflation. We have seen courtesy what happened in Japan, how bad it can be for the economy when deflation starts.

So, over the last 6–9 months, we have heard of spicy hot pot chains cutting prices, coffee chains trying to cut prices. And when restaurant prices start to fall, it's a very, very negative sign, in the sense that it suggests very weak consumer confidence. It suggests deflationary pressures on wages.

So I think, given how much debt exists in China, this would be very dangerous. So, the first objective of the Chinese policymakers is to reduce deflation, or at least bring back inflation, which is why the bazooka on the monetary side was very strong.

As you can imagine, because stock markets, equity prices are financial assets, the impact on them was very significant. The government there has kind of given up on trying to stimulate consumption demand, because that is generally fiscally messy. But they were, for a long time, trying to boost aggregate demand by getting housing to move. Over the last 2–3 years, they sort of deemphasised that.

Then, a lot of the bank lending was going towards industrial capacity. The loans to industry were growing at 25–30% a year. But over the last 6–9 months, we have seen that every single industry, from electric vehicles to battery storage to solar panels—all of these are very important sectors of the future—all the companies are now bleeding.

So they are not interested in taking more loans to set up more capacity. Therefore, their base money growth is 12%. Their broad money growth is 6% because loan growth is falling. The central bank is injecting more money, but the banking system is not creating enough because there is not enough demand for credit. Now this is a very dangerous situation if you have such high levels of debt to GDP.

Therefore, the first response they had was a very aggressive monetary one. The challenge is, and the problem is, that what the economy needs is a very strong fiscal response. Now, the fiscal response—which is why the market is disappointed —is not coming through, because fiscal responses or fiscal moves are generally very messy because what you're trying to do is take from one hand and give to the other. Monetary generally, there is a problem for savers, if you cut interest rates. But given that there's so much financial depression anyway. So their objective is to get inflation back. Given that unemployment is not a big issue and the population is falling, I don't think we should have expected a very big fiscal response.