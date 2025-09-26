Finance Ministry Sees Strong Growth Momentum, Cautions Against Tariffs And US Visa Fees

The Finance Ministry’s Economic Outlook for August has warned that the United States’ decision to impose a one-time fee of $100,000 on all future H-1B visas poses a significant risk to India’s services sector, even as the broader economic picture remains upbeat.

The report noted that India’s services exports and remittances could face disruptions if the steep visa fee persists. Reduced mobility for Indian professionals may hit future remittance inflows and dent the services trade surplus, a critical driver of external resilience, underlined the monthly report by the Department of Economic Affairs.

The ministry stressed that the policy’s impact will require close monitoring.

Despite this emerging headwind, India’s economic fundamentals remain strong. GDP growth surprised on the upside in Q1 FY26, driven by robust domestic demand. Recent GST rationalisation measures are expected to reduce the consumer tax burden, spur consumption, and provide businesses with greater demand visibility for capacity expansion.

Inflation, meanwhile, is projected to stay well contained, supported by replenished reservoirs that bode well for the winter crop and the one-time easing effect of GST rate revisions.