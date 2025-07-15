Finance Ministry Reports 1.4 Lakh New Jan Dhan Accounts In Two Weeks

The Department of Financial Services , under the finance ministry, has launched a three-month nationwide saturation campaign, effective from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2025, to bolster the outreach of flagship schemes, such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana, an official statement said.