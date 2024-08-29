Finance Ministry Confirms No Restrictions For LGBTQ+ On Joint Bank Accounts And Nominees

The finance ministry on Thursday said there are no restrictions for persons of the LGBTQ community to open a joint bank account and to nominate a person in a queer relationship as a nominee. This is to clarify that there are no restrictions for persons of the queer community to open a joint bank account and also to nominate a person in the queer relationship as a nominee to receive the balance in the account in the event of the account holder, the finance ministry said in an advisory dated Aug. 28.