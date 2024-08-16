NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceFinance Ministry Approves Aadhaar-Based Verification For 15 Securities Firms
ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Ministry Approves Aadhaar-Based Verification For 15 Securities Firms

The Revenue Department under the finance ministry has issued a notification under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act allowing the 15 reporting entities to conduct Aadhaar-based KYC process.

16 Aug 2024, 06:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: iStock)</p></div>
(Source: iStock)

The finance ministry has permitted 15 securities firms, including SBICAP Securities, IIFL Securities, and Angel One, to conduct Aadhaar authentication of their customers.

The Revenue Department under the finance ministry has issued a notification under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act allowing the 15 reporting entities to conduct Aadhaar-based KYC (know your customer) process.

The 15 entities also include JM Financial Services, Arihant Capital Market, SMC Global Securities, Aditya Birla Money, R.K. Stock Holding, Monarch Networth Capital, RKSV Securities, Comfort Securities, and OPG Securities Pvt Ltd.

ALSO READ

Soon Aadhar Card, Mobile Number Would be Enough To Make Payments

Opinion
Soon Aadhar Card, Mobile Number Would be Enough To Make Payments
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT