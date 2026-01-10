Finance Minister Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Talks With State, Union Territory Counterparts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a pre-Budget meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, gathering finance ministers from states and Union Territories to discuss important budgetary priorities, economic challenges, and policy measures for the Union Budget 2025-26.

The meeting aimed to gather inputs ahead of the annual Budget presentation. The Budget Session of Parliament will start on Jan. 28 and continue till April 2.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on an unorthodox day of the week, being Sunday, Feb. 01, 2026. The Union Budget is set to be presented on a Sunday for the first time in decades.

The Economic Survey will be tabled on Jan. 20, before the budget is presented. In a post on social media platform 'X', Kiren Rijiju said the session has received approved from President Droupadi Murmu on the Union government's recommendation.