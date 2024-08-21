Work In Progress To Simplify Tax, Cut Litigation: Sitharaman

There is a lot of work happening on simplifying tax, improving taxpayers' services, providing tax certainty and reducing litigation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

"This Budget 2024–25 has made very clear statements that there shall be four major objectives that we would like to achieve: simplifying tax, improving taxpayers' services, providing tax certainty and reducing litigation," she said at the celebration of the 165th year of the Income Tax Department in New Delhi. "On all these four grounds, I can see a lot of work happening."

Within all these announcements, the Union government will have the tax code of the Tax Act, or at least some parts of it, written in simple and easy-to-understand language. There is a committee within the Central Board of Direct Taxes that is working on it, according to Sitharaman.

She underscored that tax officers must pay attention to improving the taxpayers' experience by writing tax notices or letters in easy and simple language.