Tech Must Not Be Weaponised; Focus On Growth, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said technology must not be weaponised and should serve the public good. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, she said India had entered the global artificial intelligence space with the Rs 1,300 crore India AI Mission, reflecting the country's commitment to technology and innovation.

Sitharaman said India ranked third globally in the number of fintech companies and accounted for nearly half of the world’s real-time digital transactions. She added that India led globally in digital payments volume and said fintech in India had become a nationwide enabler of economic participation.

She urged fintech firms to focus on fundamentals such as revenue growth, product innovation, risk management, and compliance.