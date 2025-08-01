Final US Tariff May Be Lower Than 25%, Says Goldman Sachs' Santanu Sengupta

On the domestic front, Goldman Sachs finds it positive for bottom-end consumers, he said.

There are multiple macro factors working in favour of rural India, and the overall mass urban side. Agricultural production has been quite good, food inflation has declined which gives a boost to the real income. In fact, real-wage growth is nearing 4% in the rural economy, which is at a multi-year high, Sengupta said.

Further, fiscal transfers are coming in at the sub-national level targeting women in lower-income households. All of these combined are acting as a catalyst for rural and mass recovery. It has nothing to do with tariff-related impacts, he said.

Goldman Sachs is concerned about capital expenditure in India, he said.

The 100-basis-point rate cut, along with liquidity easing, typically feeds into the real economy with a lag of two to three quarters, he said, adding, by the end of this financial year, the effects of monetary policy easing will become visible.

The fiscal has been a big drag on growth in the last couple of years because it was consolidating by 80 basis points each in the previous two years. There was a total 1.6% of consolidation, he said.

The planned consolidation for this year is only 40 basis points which is a lesser drag on growth. Hence, overall policy drag is lower which is making the domestic levers looking attractive, he said.