India Inc's Budget Pitch To Finance Ministry: 25% Hike In Capex, Restructure GST And More

As part of a comprehensive economic policy framework, the CII recommended 'GST-like' councils or empowered group of secretaries for building state-level consensus for reforms on land, labour, water, power, agriculture and fiscal sustainability.

On infrastructure, the CII requested a 25% increase in capital expenditure over the 2024 budget estimates, proposing a total of Rs 14 lakh crore, with a special focus on rural areas, agriculture, and social sectors. Additionally, it suggested a 10% increase in capex support for states, raising it to Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

To increase demand among lower-income groups, the CII recommended increasing the minimum wage under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act from the minimum wage rate under the MGNREGS from Rs 267/day to Rs 375 and enhancing the PM Kisan assistance from Rs 6,000 a year to Rs 8,000, and also to introduce 'consumption vouchers' for lower-income households.

The CII also requested for the launch of the second phase of the National Monetization Pipeline, restructuring the goods and services tax to a three-rate system that includes petroleum products, electricity, and real estate and expanding the Production Linked Incentive schemes to cover additional sectors like defence and aerospace, apart from lowering custom duties.

On education and healthcare, the CII recommended increasing healthcare spending to 3% of the gross domestic product and education spending to about 6% of the GDP.