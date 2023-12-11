FICCI Expects Economy To Grow At 7.5-8% This Fiscal, 8% In 2024-25

As regards Indian companies, Shah said, "the sentiment is positive, investment is picking up and capacity addition is going on...The pace of investment will accelerate further, as demand continues and growth continues in the economy." Answering questions on Reserve Bank's decision to keep the interest rate unchanged for fifth time in a row, the new FICCI chief said, "one needs to give lot of credit to RBI for being pro-active, because they have acted early. That has helped. More important factor is to have inflation under control, than to reduce rates. It has worked so far. I would rely on the experts of the RBI to manage the economy which they have done very well so far." He further said that once the economy is set on a good track with longer term perspective and there is room for rate cut, 'industry would welcome it at that point'.