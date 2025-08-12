Fed Chair Search Expands To Include Bowman, Jefferson And Logan

The Federal Reserve’s two vice chairs, Michelle Bowman and Philip Jefferson, and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan are under consideration to serve as chair of the central bank when the position opens next year, according to two administration officials.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is running the search, will interview additional candidates in the coming weeks, said the officials, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly about the process. President Donald Trump is expected to make his final announcement this fall, they said.

Others who remain under consideration include Kevin Hassett, a close economic adviser to Trump, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, economist Marc Sumerlin and former Fed officials Kevin Warsh and James Bullard, the people said.

Last week, Trump nominated Stephen Miran, chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, to fill a seat on the Fed’s Board of Governors that expires at the end of January. The post opened when Adriana Kugler announced her early departure. Miran, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University, has echoed Trump’s call for lower interest rates.

With Miran’s nomination headed to the Senate for confirmation, the Trump team doesn’t feel the need to rush the search for a chair, the officials said.

Bessent will interview all the candidates for chair, and then make a recommendation to the president on a short-list to meet with, the officials said.