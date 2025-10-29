Fake Rs 500 Notes Witness Sharp Rise After Rs 2,000 Notes Pulled Out

Counterfeit Rs 500 notes have surged sharply in 2024–25, a year after the Rs 2,000 denomination was withdrawn from circulation, according to data from the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Economic Affairs.

Detections of fake Rs 500 notes from the new Mahatma Gandhi series rose to 1,17,722 pieces in 2024–25, compared with 85,711 in 2023–24 and 91,110 in 2022–23. The Rs 500 note has now become the most counterfeited denomination in the country.

This spike followed a steep fall in fake Rs 2,000 notes, which had spiked during the withdrawal period. Counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes increased from 9,806 in 2022–23 to 26,035 in 2023–24, before dropping sharply to 3,508 in 2024–25. The pattern indicates that counterfeiters have shifted their focus from the discontinued Rs 2,000 to the more widely used Rs 500 note.