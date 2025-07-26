FADA Urges RBI To Accelerate Rate Cut Transmission, Boost Credit Access For Auto Retail Sector

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Saturday wrote to Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, urging immediate regulatory intervention to address the delayed transmission of interest rate cuts by private sector banks to automobile borrowers.

While praising the RBI’s rapid repo-rate reductions, FADA highlighted that the benefits are not reaching the auto retail sector in full, with public sector banks implementing rate cuts promptly, but many private lenders citing internal cost reviews to delay the process.

FADA also called for the RBI to enforce a strict, time-bound pass-through of policy rate changes, mandate public disclosures of cost-of-funds calculations, and conduct a focused review of private banks' lag in passing on repo-rate benefits to auto-loan customers.

The association also raised concerns over the inconsistent application of MSME benefits to auto dealerships, workshops, and service centres eligible under the Udyam framework. FADA demanded clear RBI guidelines mandating concessional lending rates, priority sector classification, and improved access to MSME schemes for auto-retail MSMEs.

Further, it urged the extension of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises to authorised auto dealerships and workshops. Currently excluded, these businesses could benefit from collateral-free lending of up to Rs 5 crore, enhancing liquidity and investment.