Export Promotion Mission: India Launches Two More Sub-Schemes To Make Trade Finance Faster, Cheaper

One of the sub-schemes is aimed at enabling MSME exporters to access export credit at competitive and below-market interest rates.

02 Jan 2026, 06:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The government has launched two more sub-schemes for export promotion.  (Photo Credits: Pexels)
The government on Friday announced the launch of two more components of Export Promotion Mission, which are aimed at making trade financing faster and cheaper.

This includes the interest subvention for pre- and post-shipment export credit launched under Niryat Protsahan, officials said.

The second sub-scheme is to enable MSME exporters to access export credit at competitive and below-market interest rates.

The subvention will be benchmarked against repo rates of comparable economies and India will apply to both pre-shipment and post-shipment rupee export credit.

The budgetary outlay has been fixed as Rs. 5,181 crore over six years till FY31. MSMEs engaged in goods exports under notified positive list of HSN six-digit tariff lines will cover 75% of tariff lines.

All eligible MSME exporters will receive 2.75% interest subvention. Further, MSMEs exporting to new and emerging markets will receive additional incentives. Benefits have been capped at Rs 50 lakh per exporting firm.

