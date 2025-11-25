Export Promotion Mission Guidelines To Roll Out Next Week: Piyush Goyal

Business NewsEconomy & FinanceExport Promotion Mission Guidelines To Roll Out Next Week: Piyush Goyal
The rollout will include fresh notifications on the Market Access Initiative and the Interest Equalisation Scheme.

25 Nov 2025, 09:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Piyush Goyal
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the Union government would begin releasing Export Promotion Mission guidelines next week, setting a tight timeline for a Jan. 15 completion.

The mission is expected to become the backbone of India’s long-term trade strategy as FTA negotiations intensify.

The rollout will include fresh notifications on the Market Access Initiative and the Interest Equalisation Scheme, with the revised interest support percentage also set to be announced next week, Director General of Foreign Trade Ajay Bhadoo said.

Goyal said the Board of Trade expressed satisfaction with ongoing trade talks and noted that India’s merchandise and services exports remain in positive territory, with seafood exports having surpassed last year's $4.2 billion figure, standing at $4.8 billion in November already despite US tariffs.

