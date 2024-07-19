Explained: What Is Natural Rate Of Interest And How It Impacts RBI's Decisions

In operational terms, the natural rate of interest serves as a reference for gauging the stance of monetary policy. It is associated with an economy operating at full capacity, without generating inflationary pressures and is defined as the level of the interest rate at which saving equals to investment, consistent with stable prices.

As the natural rate is not observable, it has to be estimated, as it is crucial for setting appropriate monetary policies and assessing them.

The difference between the real policy interest rate and the natural rate measures the monetary policy stance. When the policy rate is set below the natural rate, the stance is regarded as accommodative, and the converse signifies a restrictive stance. The policy stance is neutral when the real policy rate is at the level of the natural rate.

Different models can produce estimates that can differ substantially. Uncertainty also stems from the data, their measurement as well as estimation approaches. Hence, estimates of the natural rate are presented in the form of confidence bands surrounding the results for every model