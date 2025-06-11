How The Indian Defence Sector Plans to Tackle Global Supply Chain Hassles | Profit Exclusive

The Defence Ministry is also ensuring procurement certainty by projecting continuity in capital contracts. "Next year too, we'll sign at least Rs 2 lakh crore worth of contracts. That assurance gives suppliers the confidence to invest in capacity and equipment," Singh said. He emphasised that practically all projects, from AMCA development to shipbuilding, are being put through competitive bidding, creating a level playing field and real pricing for private players.

Singh pointed to India's evolving procurement frameworks, like Buy (Indian), Buy and Make (Indian), and IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured), that now prioritise local value addition. "Imports now require special Defence Acquisition Council approval. They are no longer the default," he said. Just a few years ago, 65% of defence procurement was import-driven. But in fiscal 2024, 81% of contracts worth Rs 2.09 lakh crore went to domestic manufacturers.

That shift has transformed India's defence supply chain structure, not just for domestic fulfilment but also for export-led opportunities. "Public and private players are now both generating export orders. And we're seeing double-digit growth in value of sales for many companies," Singh said.

However, Singh was candid about existing gaps in critical capabilities. "India needs to be a drone superpower. But our ecosystem is still largely limited to non-military grade platforms," he said, noting that only a few firms, with or without foreign tie-ups, have near-term potential.

Building resilient defence supply chains, Singh noted, will also require deeper investments in R&D. "You better have a full-scale engineering department and you better have capital equipment on your shop floor. If you don't have either and you are here to make a fast buck, this industry is not for you. Here, we want you to invest for the long road."