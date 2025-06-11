Defence Capex To Rise To 2.5% Of GDP In FY26: Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh | Profit Exclusive

India is targeting capital expenditure on defence to reach 2.5% of GDP by fiscal 2026, as part of a broader push to strengthen military capabilities and accelerate procurement.

That is the assessment of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who said the government was working to scale up defence capital spending in line with GDP growth and structural reforms in procurement.

“We are right now at 1.9% of the GDP when it comes to defence expenditure overall. The capex part is only about 0.5% of the GDP. My view is that it should go up by about at least 20% CAGR every year on the capex front, leading to a five-year target of achieving about 2.5% of the GDP by the end of the next financial year,” Singh said in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit.