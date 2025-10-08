Gita Gopinath Slams Trump Tariffs, Rates 'Negative' Score Card For US Economy — Here's Why

There is no sign yet of the 'Liberation day' Trump tariffs augmenting US manufacturing and paring its large trade deficit with the world, according to former International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath.

In a post on X, Gopinath criticized US tariffs, noting that based on four key metrics, the "overall score card is negative" for the world's largest economy. A universal 10% tariff on foreign goods took effect on April 5.

She acknowledged that the US government has raised revenue from import tariffs substantially. However, as expected, the taxation is almost entirely borne by American firms who have passed on some of it to consumers. "So it has worked like a tax on US firms/consumers," she said.

In September, the US Treasury Department reported tariff revenue of $31.7 billion, bringing total tariff collections so far in 2025 to $190 billion, a 160% increase compared to the same period last year, according to a CNN report.