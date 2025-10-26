Equal Work, Unequal Wages: Pay Gap Persists For Gig Workers

Even as festive hiring for the year surged, wage parity between gig and permanent employees remained unresolved, with 47% of respondents believing there is a pay gap, a report has revealed.

When asked how the hourly pay of gig or freelance workers compares to that of permanent employees for the same role, 11% respondents said earnings were up to 10% less, 23% said wages were 10-25% lower and 13% revealed the gap exceeds 25%, according to the report by Genius HRTech (formerly Genius Consultants).