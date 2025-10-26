Equal Work, Unequal Wages: Pay Gap Persists For Gig Workers
The report further revealed that 73% of respondents believe that festive gig workers should receive the same hourly pay as permanent employees for identical work.
Even as festive hiring for the year surged, wage parity between gig and permanent employees remained unresolved, with 47% of respondents believing there is a pay gap, a report has revealed.
When asked how the hourly pay of gig or freelance workers compares to that of permanent employees for the same role, 11% respondents said earnings were up to 10% less, 23% said wages were 10-25% lower and 13% revealed the gap exceeds 25%, according to the report by Genius HRTech (formerly Genius Consultants).
Collectively, the report found that nearly half of the workforce -- 47%-- believe gig workers are paid less than their permanent counterparts, revealing a persistent disparity that continues to shadow India's festive hiring landscape.
The report by workforce staffing services and HR Solutions provider is based on a Digipoll survey among 1,550 professionals across industries during Sept. 1-30, 2025.
"The festive economy thrives on the agility and contribution of gig workers, yet our data shows they continue to operate on unequal terms. The principle of 'equal pay for equal work' must extend beyond permanent contracts.
"Fair compensation, skill-building, and transparency are key to creating a future-ready, motivated gig workforce that can truly power India's seasonal demand," Genius HRTech Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav added.
The report further revealed that 73% of respondents believe that festive gig workers should receive the same hourly pay as permanent employees for identical work, underscoring a clear sentiment across the workforce in favour of pay parity.
From the employer's perspective, however, most justify gig-permanent pay gaps by citing flexibility.
Over 56% of employers cited the absence of long-term benefits or obligations as the main reason, followed by 24% who pointed to short-term employment duration and 10% who attributed it to perceived lower skill or training levels.
However, only 3% have confirmed there has been no difference in pay between gig and permanent employees, said the report.
When asked about non-monetary benefits that would improve satisfaction among gig workers, 43% voted for skill development for future roles, it said.
This was followed by 31% preferring flexible shifts, 13% citing transport and meal facilities, and 9% calling for career transition opportunities to permanent employment, it stated.