EPFO To Halt Paytm Payments Bank-Linked Deposit And Credit Transactions
The direction will be effective from Feb. 23, 2024.

09 Feb 2024, 11:22 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Employees Provident Fund Office, Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Employees Provident Fund Office, Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit)

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation will stop accepting claims linked to Paytm Payment Bank accounts from Feb. 23 due to an RBI ban.

The EPFO has taken a call to stop accepting deposits and credit transactions in Paytm Payment Bank accounts. The organisation has directed its field offices to refrain from accepting claims associated with bank accounts at Paytm Payments Bank, according to a circular issued on Thursday. This will be effective from Feb. 23.

"All the field offices are advised to refrain from accepting claims associated with bank accounts in Paytm Payment Bank Limited...A vide publicity should be initiated to raise awareness about this change," the circular said.

On Jan. 31, the RBI restricted Paytm Payments Bank from taking further deposits and credit from Feb. 29 onwards due to persistent non-compliance with norms.

ALSO READ

