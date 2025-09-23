EPFO Records Net Addition Rise Of 5.5% To 21.04 Lakh Members In July 2025
EPFO's year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 5.55 % in net payroll additions compared to July 2024.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation on Tuesday, in its provisional payroll data for July, reported a net addition of 21.04 lakh members.
The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 5.55 % in net payroll additions compared to July 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.
According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment's releases, EPFO enrolled approximately 9.79 lakh new subscribers in July 2025.
A significant portion of the new memberships comes from the 18-25 age group, which represents 61.06% of the total new members added in July. This translates to 5.98 lakh individuals, mostly first-time job seekers, continuing the trend of younger people entering the formal workforce.
The net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for June was at 9.13 lakh, indicating a 4.09% rise in comparison to the same month last year. This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.
The data also reveals that around 16.43 lakh members who had previously exited EPFO have rejoined in July 2025. This figure displays a significant 12.12% year-over-year growth compared to July 2024.
These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.
There has been a notable increase in female membership. Approximately 2.80 lakh new female subscribers joined EPFO in July. Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 4.42 lakh, with a year over year growth of 0.17% compared to July 2024.
Maharashtra led with 20.47% of the net additions, followed by other key states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. Together, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana individually added more than 5% of the total net payroll during the month.
State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 60.85% of net payroll addition, adding a total around 12.80 lakh net payroll during the month.
Month-on-month comparison of industry-wise data displays significant growth in the net payroll addition working in establishments engaged in the industries viz. Iron ore mines, University, beedi making, garments making, hospitals, trading-commercial establishments, travel agencies, stone quarries for roof-floor slabs.
Out of the total net membership, around 40.21 % addition is from expert services.
The above payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise, as updating employee record is a continuous process. The data is subject to regular updates as part of EPFO's continuous monitoring and recording process.