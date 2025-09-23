EPFO Records Net Addition Rise Of 5.5% To 21.04 Lakh Members In July 2025

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation on Tuesday, in its provisional payroll data for July, reported a net addition of 21.04 lakh members.

The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 5.55 % in net payroll additions compared to July 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment's releases, EPFO enrolled approximately 9.79 lakh new subscribers in July 2025.

A significant portion of the new memberships comes from the 18-25 age group, which represents 61.06% of the total new members added in July. This translates to 5.98 lakh individuals, mostly first-time job seekers, continuing the trend of younger people entering the formal workforce.

The net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for June was at 9.13 lakh, indicating a 4.09% rise in comparison to the same month last year. This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.