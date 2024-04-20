EPFO Adds 15.48 lakh Net Members In February 2024

Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation on Saturday said it added 15.48 lakh members on a net basis in February 2024. Around 7.78 lakh members enrolled for the first time with the EPFO during the month, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, a noticeable aspect of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation’s payroll data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 56.36% of the total new members added in February 2024. The data indicates the majority of individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers, the labour ministry stated.