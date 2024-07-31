Eight Core Industries Grew By 4% In June, Lowest Since November 2022

India's eight core infrastructure industries rose in June, but at a slower pace.

The index of eight core industries gained 4% in June, as compared to 6.4% in May, on an annual basis, according to data released by the government on Wednesday. It is the lowest since November 2022.

The core sector expansion slid to a 20-month low, led by a moderation in growth or deepening contraction in five of the eight constituents, barring coal, fertilisers and cement, as compared to May 2024, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA. "With the dip in the core sector growth, we expect the IIP to post a rise of 3.5-5.0% in June 2024."