EFTA Fineprint: From $100 Billion Investment Promise To Cheaper Swiss Chocolates, Watches

India inked one of three anticipated trade deals on Sunday with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries of Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, ahead of India's 2024 general elections. The other two agreements are being negotiated with the United Kingdom and the middle-eastern nation of Oman.

The India-EFTA trade deal or the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) draws significance for being the country's first trade deal with an investment aim woven into it.

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called it a 'modern, equitable and fair deal' that will include a promise to 'invest $100 billion in India from EFTA countries' and create 1 million or 10 lakh direct employment opportunities over 15 years.

It is to be noted that the investments are expected to flow in from private firms and the committment is not a governmental guarantee but a governmental initiative to nudge businesses towards investing in India.

According to the agreement document, the EFTA states will aim to increase foreign direct investment into India by $50 billion within ten years from when the deal comes into force. An additional $50 billion is expected to flow in the succeeding five years. The investments do not cover foreign portfolio investments.

Speaking at the post-signing press conference, Satya Srinivas, additional secretary with the Ministry of Commerce noted that the agreement will offer legal certainity and a ground for steady investment for businesses.

As part of the deal, a sub-committee on investment promotion and cooperation is expected to be formed with government representatives of the five countries. The agreement also calls for the establishment of an EFTA-desk to assist investors that are investing, have invested or are seeking to invest.

For India, TEPA provides an opportunity to integrate into EU markets. "Over 40% of Switzerland’s global services exports are to the EU. Indian companies can look to Switzerland as a base for extending its market reach to EU," a release on the matter clarified.