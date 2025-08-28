Efforts Underway To Resolve Ongoing Tariff Discord With US, Say Government Sources

As 50% US tariffs on India kicked off starting Wednesday, government sources have indicated to NDTV Profit that efforts are underway to resolve the ongoing discord on the matter.

The sources said that the current phase is a temporary one in an otherwise long-term relationship between both the nations. They further added that the exporters need not panic.

It is also understood by NDTV Profit through sources that the impact is unlikely to be as severe as feared, given India’s diversified export base.