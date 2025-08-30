Economists Raise Full-Year Growth Target But There's a Fresh Concern

India's first-quarter growth of 7.8% has prompted economists to raise full-year growth forecasts despite concerns over the potential impact of the ongoing trade tiff with the United States.

Yet, experts pointed to a marked moderation in the deflator, a measure of inflation, as one factor that gave Q1 GDP a boost, and whose effect could cause other headaches going forward.

Statisticians calculate output growth in the economy to first arrive at the "nominal" growth but this number includes the impact of a rise in prices. This number is then adjusted by the average inflation during the period in question -- the deflator -- to show "real" growth, which is the headline number that is widely tracked.

The nominal GDP for the last quarter came in at 8.8% which when adjusted with the the low deflator perked up the real GDP growth numbers.

Nominal GDP growth in India typically ranges between 10-12%, with inflation often contributing 4-5% to it.

In fact, "the jump in real GDP is more of a statistical boost; the bulk of high frequency indicators actually slowed during the quarter," said a research note by Nuvama.