Economists Believe Liquidity Deficit To Remain Tight Till March

One of the key reasons for the RBI to continue with its toolkit of variable rate repo auctions is the incomplete transmission of policy rate hikes in the banking system.

"Our stance of withdrawal of accommodation should be seen in the context of incomplete transmission and inflation ruling above the target of 4% and our efforts to bring it back to the target on a durable basis," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy statement on Feb. 8.

The central bank "remains nimble and flexible" in its liquidity management through two-way main and fine-tuning operations, in both repo and reverse repo auctions, Das said. "We will deploy an appropriate mix of instruments to modulate both frictional and durable liquidity so as to ensure that money market interest rates evolve in an orderly manner and financial stability is maintained," he added.

The central bank has stressed the need for better transmission of the 250 basis points of rate hikes it carried out from May 2022 to February 2023. According to the RBI data, the transmission on lending rates lags by 69 basis points currently. The monetary policy committee has not raised benchmark repo rate from 6.5% for six straight meets.

"Transmission has not really happened to the extent RBI would have liked. Therefore, they are not completely certain on risks around inflation or whether the inflation has stabilised or moving towards deceleration path towards 4%," Gupta added.

"They want to keep liquidity conditions conducive to greater transmission. These conditions tide for a little bit longer before they feel comfortable with inflation," she said.

In December and January, the RBI conducted nine fine tuning variable rate repo auctions of 1 to 7 days maturity amounting to Rs 7.75 lakh crore, while two main VRR operations injected Rs 4.25 lakh crore into the system. Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 7, the central bank undertook six fine-tuning variable rate reverse repo auctions to absorb surplus liquidity. Against a total notified amount of Rs 3.25 lakh crore, the amount absorbed through these auctions was Rs 1.53 lakh crore, according to RBI data.

Vivek Kumar, economist of QuantEco Research believes that it does not make sense for the RBI to take aggressive measures--such as cut in cash reserve ratio or an open market purchase of government bonds--to ensure durable liquidity in the banking system.

Any such tools would impede the efforts to contain inflation in the RBI's target range of 2-6%, he said.

"We continue to expect 14-day VRR auction to be used as the main signaling tool with active fine tuning operations (via both VRR and VRRR auctions) on high frequency basis to address frictional liquidity challenges," he added.

Core liquidity, which accounts for government cash balances that periodically flow in and out of the banking system, is expected to tighten as well but gradually, Kumar said. This would be a function of advance tax payments start towards the end of the quarter and a seasonally higher currency-in-circulation in the financial system.

"We expect core liquidity surplus to continue moderating organically due to seasonal as well as election related cash outflow from the banking system. The RBI could take delivery of its $5 billion FX swap in March to provide a partial offset," Kumar said. "Beyond that, durable liquidity infusion from the central bank is unlikely as long as it is in inflation fighting mode," he added.