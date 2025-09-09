ECGC Plans Measures To Help Exporters Deal With High Tariffs

In 2024-25, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited (ECGC) registered a profit before tax of Rs 2,723.07 crore against Rs 2,858.95 crore in the preceding fiscal.

In order to support exporters, the company has recently taken a slew of measures, such as enhanced cover of 90 per cent for banks for their export credit loans to the small exporters in a cost-effective manner, and digitalisation of all its processes, it said.

In 2024-25, the value of exports supported by the ECGC stood at Rs 8.55 lakh crore.