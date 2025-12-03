East Needs Strong Growth Hubs: Sanjeev Sanyal On Amitabh Kant's 15 Cities Driving India's GDP

Sanjeev Sanyal remarked that the easter half of India is in need of "strong growth hubs", while replying to Amitabh Kant's list of 15 cities which contributed 30% of India's gross domestic product.

Sanyal was responding to Kant, a former chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, who made a post on social media platform X naming the cities.

These cities were Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, Coimbatore, Noida/Greater Noida, Kochi, Gurugram, Vishakhapatnam, and Nagpur.

He said that these cities will be detrimental to help India's economy reach over 30 trillion economy by 2047, facilitating an extra 1.5% of growth. He emphasised the need for good municipal governance of these cities. "Cities are the engines of India’s future growth, innovation, and job creation," he said.