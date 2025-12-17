Ease Of Doing Tourism Key, Says Amitabh Kant As Goa Hotel Rates Outprice Thailand

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday highlighted some key reasons why India’s tourism sector remains uncompetitive. Noting that the sector is a major driver of job creation, he emphasised the need to simplify, merge, and remove redundant procedures to boost competitiveness.

Kant stated that tourism has a strong multiplier effect on the economy. “Regulatory complexity has made India’s tourism uncompetitive – a 4-star room in Goa costs almost twice as much as in Phuket or Da Nang. State governments must simplify, merge and scrap redundant processes essential to restore competitiveness,” he wrote on X.

He also cited a report by the Atithi Foundation on the sector, which offered key suggestions aimed at improving India’s tourism sector.

The report, originally shared by the foundation on Nov. 9, focused on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for the sector. It evaluated “regulatory bottlenecks” across key tourism sectors: Accommodation, Food and Beverage, Transport and Adventure and Water Sports.