Trump Tariffs Make India Most Heavily Taxed US Trading Partner: GTRI

The Global Trade Research Initiative said on Wednesday that the 50% tariffs that President Donald Trump levied on India would make it the most heavily taxed country by the US, even higher than China.

Despite the fact that the US had initially planned to levy much higher tariffs on China, the tariffs were paused in the interim as Trump engaged in trade talks, the GTRI said in a statement.

The economic think tank said that it will only push the country to form deeper alliances with Russia and China, alienating it from the US.

The US president had initially announced 25% tariffs on India, expressing his disapproval of their trade practices, saying that the latter employed too many "trade barriers". These tariffs were to come into effect on Aug. 7.

