Trump Invited Piyush Goyal For Key Meet To Discuss Trade Deal: India Envoy Pick Sergio Gor

Days after Donald Trump shifted his tone on India, his pick for the next American ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said the president invited Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal next week to meet with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington.

The US is actively negotiating with India, he said at his Senate confirmation hearing. According to Gor, the talks will include "hopeful trade deal". He also added that the US and India are not far apart, when it comes to the trade deal they are only negotiating the nitty-gritties of the deal.

"I do think it will get resolved over the next few weeks," Gor said.

When confirmed, 38-year-old Gor will be the youngest American ambassador to India. "If confirmed as ambassador, I will work to deliver on the presidential agenda and advance US interests by increasing our defence cooperation, ensuring fair and beneficial trade, deepening energy security and furthering technology," Gor said.

When asked about Trump attending Quad meeting, Gor said that there are talks on a trip to the next Quad meeting which is being hosted by India.

Trump, earlier this month, shifted his tone on India, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "friend" with whom he plans to speak soon. Modi reciprocated the gesture on social media platform X, calling the US as a valued ally of India.

Talking about Trump and Modi's friendship, Gor said, "President Trump has a deep friendship with PM Modi. If you've noticed, when he goes after other nations he goes after their leaders. When President Trump has been critical of India, he goes out of his way to compliment Modi."

Sources on Wednesday had told NDTV Profit that the sixth round of negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US will be conducted soon. Both India and the US are still hopeful that a deal could be made by fall deadline (Sept-Oct) for the first tranche of bilateral trade agreement. India is expected to stick to its red lines on agri, dairy to protect interests of MSMEs, farmers, livestock holders and fishermen.

From Aug. 27 onwards, Indian goods entering the US are subjected to an additional 25% levy. This takes the cumulative tariff on India to 50%, which is at par with Brazil and highest among all major US trading partners.

On India being slapped with higher tariffs despite China being a larger buyer of Russian oil, Gor said, "Look, we hold our friends to different standards. We expect more from India than we do from other nations."