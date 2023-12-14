Direct Taxes Reach 58% Of Budget Target

The Union government's collection of direct taxes till November has achieved 58.34% of the budget target of Rs 18.23 lakh crore for the current financial year.

Tax collections, net of refunds stood at Rs. 10.64 lakh crore are 23.4% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year, the Ministry of Finance posted on X on Thursday.

This development comes as economists expect direct taxes to exceed budget estimates by Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.1 lakh crore and offset shortfalls in revenue receipts by indirect taxes and disinvestment receipts.