Direct Taxes Reach 58% Of Budget Target
Economists say direct taxes need to rise only 0.3% on a year-on-year basis to meet the budget estimate from this point.
The Union government's collection of direct taxes till November has achieved 58.34% of the budget target of Rs 18.23 lakh crore for the current financial year.
Tax collections, net of refunds stood at Rs. 10.64 lakh crore are 23.4% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year, the Ministry of Finance posted on X on Thursday.
This development comes as economists expect direct taxes to exceed budget estimates by Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.1 lakh crore and offset shortfalls in revenue receipts by indirect taxes and disinvestment receipts.
Gross collections in the current fiscal stood at Rs 12.67 lakh crore, which is 17.7% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of the preceding year.
Economists say that direct taxes need rise only 0.3% on a year-on-year basis to meet the budget estimate from this point.
Out of this, corporate taxes will be required to maintain a growth of 6%, while income tax can even decline 8% and still meet the budget target, Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, had told NDTV Profit earlier.