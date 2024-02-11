Direct Tax Collection Reaches 80% Of Revised Financial Target, 24 Target At Rs 15.60 Lakh Crore

"The provisional figures of direct tax collections continue to register steady growth. Direct tax collections up to 10th February, 2024 show that gross collections are at Rs 18.38 lakh crore, which is 17.30% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year," Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement.