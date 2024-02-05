DIPAM Secretary On Receipts And Policy Pivot From Strategic Sale To Value Creation

In terms of ongoing projects in the current fiscal, Pandey noted that Container Corp. of India Ltd. is yet to launch an Expression of Interest for its disinvestment, as the matter now rests with the Railways Department.

In the case of Shipping Corp. of India Ltd., demerger orders have been issued, but full implementation—including the allocation of shares of Shipping Corp. of India Land and Assets Ltd. and its listing on exchanges—is ongoing, he said.

The board (of SCILAL) has been recently constituted and they will have about a month's time from the date of the constitution to see that the listing is done, Pandey said.

The other part is also to have the No-Objection Certificate and clearance for the land because the land and assets, which belonged to Shipping Corp. of India, will now be deemed to be the assets of SCILAL—the new company—and that requires changes in the lease books of the Maharashtra government, he said.

"We have had a series of conversations with them (the Maharashtra government) and recently, the Maharashtra Cabinet declared the exemption of stamp duty charges and the demerger."

The process will now move on to the collection of NoCs for the lease changes, so that there is no overhang of the transaction on SCI—the demerged main entity.

After both the listing and NoC stages, SCI will begin the process of seeking financial bids, Pandey said.