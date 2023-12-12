Digital-Loan Disbursements Rise 43% In September Quarter

The value of India's digital loan disbursements grew 43% to Rs 31,692 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment said on Tuesday.

There is a variation across companies regarding growth rate, with more than three-fourths reporting a growth over the same year-ago period, according to a report.

The report has assessed data from 37 FACE member companies lending to customers through their non-banking lenders and in partnership with other regulated entities. Out of those, 28 are non-banking financial companies or have in-house NBFCs.