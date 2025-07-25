Despite Rise In Budget Allocation, Funds Released Under MGNREGS Declining: Govt Data

In 2021-22, Rs 98,467.85 crore was released under the scheme, against a Budget Estimate of Rs 73,000 crore, while in 2022-23, Rs 90,810.99 crore was released, well over the estimate of Rs 73,000 crore when the Union Budget was announced.

In 2023-24, Rs 89,268.30 crore was released under the scheme, against a Budget Estimate of Rs 60,000 crore.