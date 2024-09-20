Despite Resilience To Potential Shocks, NBFCs Must Be Wary Of Emerging Risks: RBI

Recent regulatory measures have made the non-banking financial companies resilient to potential shocks, but lenders need to be mindful of emerging risks and challenges, especially from cyber-security and climate risk, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The RBI's scale-based regulations, extension of prompt corrective action norms to government-owned NBFCs and increasing risk weights on certain categories of retail loans have made the sector resilient to potential shocks, the paper titled Peeling the Layers: A Review of the NBFC Sector in Recent Times said.

However, the NBFCs need to remain mindful of the rapidly evolving financial landscape and the assurance functions, including risk management, compliance and internal audit, the RBI's bulletin for September said and does not necessarily reflect the views of the central bank.