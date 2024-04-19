Despite Record FY24 Auctions, Renewables Brace For Catch-Up Battle Towards 2030

India’s renewable energy sector has seen a fivefold growth in tender auctions and awards in fiscal 2024 over FY23, as drop in panel prices and record imports on account of relaxation in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers made it easier for companies to participate in tenders. However, that’s less than half of the total tenders issued during the year.

According to data collated by Crisil Ratings and shared with NDTV Profit, total tenders issued in FY24 were 1,11,749 MW, while total tenders auctioned or awarded were 51,732 MW. Though auctions rose five times year-on-year from 12,503 MW in FY23, the awards were impacted by a drop in the auctions for wind and storage projects.

Wind projects awarded in FY24 saw a decline of 36% to 1,844 MW from 2,881 MW a year ago, while awards in storage projects saw a fall of 88% to 250 MW from 2,010 MW a year ago. In comparison, tenders issued for wind projects rose over 149% to 8,450 MW from 3,390 MW a year ago.

“The sharp jump in award of hybrid projects using multiple technologies to diversify power output profile is an indication of the market's need. discoms (distribution companies) and other bulk buyers are moving away from standalone solar and wind projects as they want to manage renewable power’s variability risk," Vinay Rustagi, senior director at Crisil Ratings, told NDTV Profit.

"Many of the new hybrid project configurations use a wind-heavy profile, meaning a significant jump in wind installations over the next few years,” Rustagi said.

Solar project awards were up 523% to 35,391 MW in FY24, as compared with 5,682 MW a year ago. Total solar tenders issued in fiscal 2024 were 79% higher at 52,819 MW, as against 29,571 MW a year ago.