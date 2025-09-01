Demand Booster With No Fiscal Pain — Axis Bank's Neelkanth Mishra Sees Big Gains From GST Cuts

A potential GST rate rationalisation could act as a demand booster for the Indian economy without adding to fiscal stress, according to Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank.

Mishra said moving goods down the tax slabs effectively works like a stimulus. Even in the worst-case scenario, where all items in the 28% slab move to 18% and those in 12% drop to 5%, the combined revenue loss for the Centre and states would be about Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

But he pointed out the actual loss would be lower since some goods may move to higher slabs, like 12% to 18% or even 18% to 40%. "This will aid formalisation and boost volume growth in sectors like autos," Mishra said.