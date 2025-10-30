'Deluding Ourselves': ORF's Sushant Sareen Sees US-India Story Dead After Trump Trims China Tariffs

Sushant Sareen took to social media on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a 10% reduction in tariffs on Chinese goods. Sareen, Strategic affairs analyst and Senior Fellow at ORF remarked that the India–US partnership has effectively ended, asserting that Trump has deliberately and consciously dismantled it.

He stated that many Indians remain blinded by Trump’s exaggerated praise and flowery language, failing to see that no meaningful strategic relationship remains between the two nations.

Sareen added that while some aspects of the economic relationship might still be salvaged, the broader strategic engagement is over, and it is time for India to move on.

“What will it take for us to realise that the US–India relationship is over? We are so taken in by Trump’s false praises and superlatives that we are missing the fact that there is no strategic partnership left. We might still be able to salvage parts of the economic relationship, but that’s the best-case scenario. Otherwise, if we think this relationship will return to what it was a year ago, we are deluding ourselves. The US–India story is over. Trump has killed it, deliberately and consciously. Instead of lamenting over it, let’s move on,” Sareen wrote on X.