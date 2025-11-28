Delhi Inflation Rate Lower Than Other Metros: Govt Report

In the housing group, an inflation rate of 3.1% was observed in 2024, compared with 2.2% in 2023. In the fuel and light group, a negative inflation rate of 20.1% was observed in 2024, compared with 3.7% in 2023.

The miscellaneous group consists of items falling under the categories of medicines, medical services, education services, stationery, recreation, transport and communication, personal care effects, household requisites and other services - hair cutting, tailoring, etc.